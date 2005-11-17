Mischa Barton Bares Breast on The OC

Boob tube, indeed. Eagle-eyed TV watchers got more than an eyeful of The OC star Mischa Barton on last Thursday’s episode of the FOX nighttime soap, prompting some to wonder if the Federal Communications Commission will soon be tuning in.

According to a video clip on the Web site TVgasm.com, the 19-year-old Barton’s breast was exposed during a darkly lit scene in which she popped out of bed and briefly popped out of her pajama top. (The blink-and-you’ll-miss-it video clip is available here.)

The site’s tongue-in-cheek report says the video was sent to “the TVgasm forensics lab for enhancement.” The result? “A very grainy yet very recognizable boob exposure.”

And now that not only her breast but the word is out about this, some are wondering whether FOX will face complaints to the FCC – given the flap caused by Janet Jackson’s Super Bowl “wardrobe malfunction” last year and the watchdogs groups that stepped forward to cry foul.

But so far, “we have not received any complaints,” a network spokesman told New York’s Daily News Wednesday.