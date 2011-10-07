10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"His is total guy house, so I've been working to make it girl-friendly. You know, bedspreads and candles."
– Miranda Lambert, on cohabitating with husband Blake Shelton, to Ladies' Home Journal
"Being on the show has improved my life. Like, they took me to get new bras! For a decade I haven't been wearing one. Now, I'm bringing sexy back!"
– Rosie O'Donnell, who gave a sneak peek of her red lacy bra, courtesy of her new nightly talk show on OWN, to PEOPLE
"I grew up with a glue gun pointed at my head."
– Martha Stewart's daughter Alexis, on life with the domestic diva, in her new book, Whateverland: Learning to Live Here
"I still don't buy the idea that I'm a sex symbol."
– U.S. soccer star and ESPN's nude Body Issue cover star Hope Solo, who's surprised by the "marriage proposals, invitations to military balls and prom offers" that come her way
"I was so out of my league with all of these seasoned actors…Who was I? I was the girl from Grease 2!"
– Michelle Pfeiffer, on costarring opposite Al Pacino in Scarface, to Elle
"We're really romantic; we like to sit on the floor naked, eating cannoli, and watching Hoarders."
– Joy Behar, sharing how she keeps the romance alive with her beau of 29 years – and new husband! – Steve Janowitz, on The Huffington Post
"[Ava's] like, 'I like a musician.' ... How weird. Where does she get that from?"
– Heather Locklear, whose 14-year-old daughter (with Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora) seems to be following in mom's rock star-loving footsteps, to PEOPLE
"I said to myself, 'I'm an awesome naked lady.'"
– Evan Rachel Wood, on the pep talks she gives herself before filming sex scenes, to Elle
"Nancy Grace dedicated her dance last night to her twins – but not the ones that popped out of her dress last week."
– Jimmy Kimmel, poking fun at Grace's nip slip during her emotional Dancing with the Stars waltz, on his late show
"I'd like to say goodnight to my two kids: Viv and Georgie go to bed now because Mama is about to get pretty inappropriate."
– Mike amp Molly star Melissa McCarthy, in her opening monologue before getting wild on Saturday Night Live
