10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Miranda Lambert gives hubby Blake Shelton an extreme home makeover, plus more from Martha Stewart, Melissa McCarthy and other stars
By Christie Larusso Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

1 of 10

Credit: Robert Evans/Getty

"His is total guy house, so I've been working to make it girl-friendly. You know, bedspreads and candles."
Miranda Lambert, on cohabitating with husband Blake Shelton, to Ladies' Home Journal

2 of 10

Credit: Michael Edwards

"Being on the show has improved my life. Like, they took me to get new bras! For a decade I haven't been wearing one. Now, I'm bringing sexy back!"
Rosie O'Donnell, who gave a sneak peek of her red lacy bra, courtesy of her new nightly talk show on OWN, to PEOPLE

3 of 10

Credit: Larry Busacca/Getty

"I grew up with a glue gun pointed at my head."
Martha Stewart's daughter Alexis, on life with the domestic diva, in her new book, Whateverland: Learning to Live Here

4 of 10

Credit: Courtesy ESPN Magazine

"I still don't buy the idea that I'm a sex symbol."
– U.S. soccer star and ESPN's nude Body Issue cover star Hope Solo, who's surprised by the "marriage proposals, invitations to military balls and prom offers" that come her way

5 of 10

Credit: Everett (2)

"I was so out of my league with all of these seasoned actors…Who was I? I was the girl from Grease 2!"
Michelle Pfeiffer, on costarring opposite Al Pacino in Scarface, to Elle

6 of 10

Credit: Lawrence Schwartzwald/Splash News Online

"We're really romantic; we like to sit on the floor naked, eating cannoli, and watching Hoarders."
Joy Behar, sharing how she keeps the romance alive with her beau of 29 years – and new husband! – Steve Janowitz, on The Huffington Post

7 of 10

Credit: Sara De Boer/Startraks

"[Ava's] like, 'I like a musician.' ... How weird. Where does she get that from?"
Heather Locklear, whose 14-year-old daughter (with Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora) seems to be following in mom's rock star-loving footsteps, to PEOPLE

8 of 10

Credit: Gregg DeGuire/PictureGroup

"I said to myself, 'I'm an awesome naked lady.'"
Evan Rachel Wood, on the pep talks she gives herself before filming sex scenes, to Elle

9 of 10

"Nancy Grace dedicated her dance last night to her twins – but not the ones that popped out of her dress last week."
Jimmy Kimmel, poking fun at Grace's nip slip during her emotional Dancing with the Stars waltz, on his late show

10 of 10

Credit: Dana Edelson/NBC

"I'd like to say goodnight to my two kids: Viv and Georgie go to bed now because Mama is about to get pretty inappropriate."
Mike amp Molly star Melissa McCarthy, in her opening monologue before getting wild on Saturday Night Live
