Miranda Lambert & Blake Shelton's Country Lovin'

The newlyweds show their down-home way of life on Twitter

By Cara Lynn Shultz Updated January 04, 2022 05:15 PM

1 of 7

THE HAPPY COUPLE

Credit: Courtesy Miranda Lambert

"Well....Ol' Blake finally got a brain!! And.... I didn't say no!!!:)" Miranda Lambert gleefully Tweeted when her long-time beau Blake Shelton popped the question. "I'm from southern Oklahoma, she's from north Texas and we had a lot to talk about," Shelton tells PEOPLE of his country-bred romance with Lambert, whom he's set to wed May 14.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 7

HER CHARIOT AWAITS

Credit: Courtesy Miranda Lambert

Who needs a horse-drawn carriage? "I woke up to the sound of this this morning...my life with my redneck financy!" Lambert joked about her early-morning wake-up call.

3 of 7

SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY

Credit: Courtesy Miranda Lambert

"We grew it: we picked it," Lambert Tweeted about these spoils from the couple's Mmmmmm! Fried squash for days," she added.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 7

BOOZY BABE

Credit: Courtesy Blake Shelton

Tipsy Shelton – check out that Napoleon Dynamite hair! – gets a little microphone assistance from his fiancée. "Did I drink at my show last night you ask?" Shelton Tweeted.

Advertisement

5 of 7

ON THE HUNT

Credit: Courtesy Miranda Lambert

All's fair in love and war! Lambert posted this pic of her fiancé in mid-hunt.

6 of 7

SUPPORT SYSTEM

Credit: Courtesy Blake Shelton

Shelton Tweeted this photo of his love – and, ahem, Tweeted his approval of her appearance – when she posed with his CD All About Tonight.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 7

CAMO CUDDLE

Credit: Courtesy Miranda Lambert

Oh the weather outside is frightful ... but when you're in love, it's so delightful! During a hunting expedition, Lambert and Shelton cuddled in the cold. "It's rainin like crazy. Oh wait it's sleeting.... Glad we are in a tent blind. Burrrrrrr," she Tweeted. From the look on Shelton's face, we're sure she had no trouble staying warm!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Cara Lynn Shultz