Miranda Lambert & Blake Shelton's Country Lovin'
The newlyweds show their down-home way of life on Twitter
THE HAPPY COUPLE
"Well....Ol' Blake finally got a brain!! And.... I didn't say no!!!:)" Miranda Lambert gleefully Tweeted when her long-time beau Blake Shelton popped the question. "I'm from southern Oklahoma, she's from north Texas and we had a lot to talk about," Shelton tells PEOPLE of his country-bred romance with Lambert, whom he's set to wed May 14.
HER CHARIOT AWAITS
Who needs a horse-drawn carriage? "I woke up to the sound of this this morning...my life with my redneck financy!" Lambert joked about her early-morning wake-up call.
SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY
"We grew it: we picked it," Lambert Tweeted about these spoils from the couple's Mmmmmm! Fried squash for days," she added.
BOOZY BABE
Tipsy Shelton – check out that Napoleon Dynamite hair! – gets a little microphone assistance from his fiancée. "Did I drink at my show last night you ask?" Shelton Tweeted.
ON THE HUNT
All's fair in love and war! Lambert posted this pic of her fiancé in mid-hunt.
SUPPORT SYSTEM
Shelton Tweeted this photo of his love – and, ahem, Tweeted his approval of her appearance – when she posed with his CD All About Tonight.
CAMO CUDDLE
Oh the weather outside is frightful ... but when you're in love, it's so delightful! During a hunting expedition, Lambert and Shelton cuddled in the cold. "It's rainin like crazy. Oh wait it's sleeting.... Glad we are in a tent blind. Burrrrrrr," she Tweeted. From the look on Shelton's face, we're sure she had no trouble staying warm!