Miranda Kerr Channels Dirty Dancing's Baby in Funny Photo

Sure, Patrick Swayze had the best line in Dirty Dancing when he said, “Nobody puts Baby in a corner.”

But supermodel Miranda Kerr had another line in mind when she posted a picture on Instagram on Tuesday.

“I carried a watermelon. #DirtyDancing,” the 31-year-old wrote as she posed holding an oversize gourd, referencing a funny line uttered by Jennifer Grey in the 1987 hit (see the scene below).

Kerr, who is divorced from Orlando Bloom, told Harper’s Bazaar earlier this year that she tries to maintain a sense of humor about her life.

“I have to approach my career with a wink,” she explained. “Otherwise you can be really self-critical, because there’s always someone else. I’ve struggled with that. The perception is that I have it all. But in the modeling industry – and I’ve been in the industry since I was 13 – it’s not all what it appears to be. People don’t realize that.”