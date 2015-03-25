Miranda Kerr Channels Dirty Dancing's Baby in Funny Photo

The supermodel quotes Jennifer Grey's line from the beloved 1987 movie

By K.c. Blumm
March 25, 2015 02:20 AM
Gisela Schober/Getty; Everett

Sure, Patrick Swayze had the best line in Dirty Dancing when he said, “Nobody puts Baby in a corner.”

But supermodel Miranda Kerr had another line in mind when she posted a picture on Instagram on Tuesday.

“I carried a watermelon. #DirtyDancing,” the 31-year-old wrote as she posed holding an oversize gourd, referencing a funny line uttered by Jennifer Grey in the 1987 hit (see the scene below).

Kerr, who is divorced from Orlando Bloom, told Harper’s Bazaar earlier this year that she tries to maintain a sense of humor about her life.

“I have to approach my career with a wink,” she explained. “Otherwise you can be really self-critical, because there’s always someone else. I’ve struggled with that. The perception is that I have it all. But in the modeling industry – and I’ve been in the industry since I was 13 – it’s not all what it appears to be. People don’t realize that.”

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.