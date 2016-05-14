Miranda Kerr Documents Her White House State Dinner Date Night with Boyfriend Evan Spiegel on (What Else?) Snapchat

Miranda Kerr was pretty in pink Friday night, making a rare appearance with boyfriend and Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel at a State Dinner for Nordic leaders at the White House in Washington, D.C.

Wearing a blush colored Carolina Herrera gown with floral appliqu pattern, the brunette beauty held tightly to Spiegel’s hand – sharing photo of their embrace on her Snapchat account.

The dress, with it’s a-line cut and sparkly strap, complemented her flawless features perfectly. To accessorize, Kerr wore glittery diamond earrings against her slicked-back hair and chic chignon bun. A few silver rings on her hand popped with her dazzling purse.

The 33-year-old Australian model looked happy with her tech beau, even sharing a selfie with Spiegel on her Instagram account and on Snapchat.

The two were first spotted together being affectionate in Los Angeles in June 2015.

Demi Lovato also attended the event, Snapchatting a pic with Bellamy Young before taking the stage to perform her hits “Stone Cold,” “Cool for the Summer” and “Skyscraper.”

“Me and first Lady Mellie Grant,” Lovoto wrote on their picture, in reference to Young’s Scandal character.

Related Video: Why We Should Thank First Lady Michelle Obama for Beyoncé’s Instagram Workout Video

Michelle Obama stole much of the spotlight at the event, stunning in a blush Naeem Khan organza gown. It featured an abstract asymmetric sleeve and strapless bodice that nipped at the waist and draped to a voluminous, floor-sweeping skirt.