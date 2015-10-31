Miracle on 34th Street Farmhouse On Sale for $3.4 Million

Fans of Miracle on 34th Street can now make their Christmas wishes come true just like Susan Walker.

The yellow farmhouse from the 1994 holiday film, starring actress Mara Wilson, has been listed on the market for $3.4 million.

The two story, five bedroom, seven bathroom property is located in Lake Forest, Illinois, and was the Christmas wish of Wilson’s character Susan.

Built in 1936, the 5,964 square-foot living space features a spacious kitchen, formal dining room, lounge room and three parking spaces on the .91 acre lot.

Some of the newest amenities include a large pool and pool house, “man cave” as well as restored roof and copper gutters.

The 1994 remake – which also stars Dylan McDermott – was an updated version of the 1947 classic.

The original starred Edmund Green, Natalie Wood, John Payne, and Maureen O Hara. Sadly, O’Hara recently died at the age of 95 on Oct. 24.