Mindy McCready Mourns the Death of Son's Father, David Wilson

David Wilson "was my soulmate," says the country singer

By Steve Helling
January 14, 2013 02:00 PM
Credit: Randi Radcliff/AdMedia

Mindy McCready is mourning the death of her “life partner,” singer-songwriter David Wilson.

Wilson died at home in in Heber Springs, Ark., on Sunday evening of undisclosed causes.

The couple had been together for about two years. Wilson was the father of her 9-month-old son, Zayne. (McCready, 37, also has an older son, Zander, with country singer Billy McKnight.)

“David was my soulmate,” McCready says in a statement. “He was a precious gift from God to all of us and, yesterday, he returned home and is now with his mother and father. David loved and was loved. Those who knew and loved him will miss him; those who did know know David missed the opportunity to know a truly loving and gifted man.”

A rep for McCready tells PEOPLE that no funeral plans have been made, but that services will likely be held in Arkansas, where the couple resided.

