David Wilson "was my soulmate," says the country singer

Mindy McCready is mourning the death of her “life partner,” singer-songwriter David Wilson.

Wilson died at home in in Heber Springs, Ark., on Sunday evening of undisclosed causes.

The couple had been together for about two years. Wilson was the father of her 9-month-old son, Zayne. (McCready, 37, also has an older son, Zander, with country singer Billy McKnight.)

“David was my soulmate,” McCready says in a statement. “He was a precious gift from God to all of us and, yesterday, he returned home and is now with his mother and father. David loved and was loved. Those who knew and loved him will miss him; those who did know know David missed the opportunity to know a truly loving and gifted man.”