Mindy McCready's Boyfriend David Wilson Died of a Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

Last year, things were looking up for Mindy McCready after a judge awarded her custody of her 6-year-old son, Zander.

“It was good news,” her rep, Kat Atwood, tells PEOPLE. “The custody battle was over. Zander was comfortable at home with Mindy. She had a new baby. Things were going well.”

But everything fell apart for McCready on Sunday night, when her partner, David Wilson, shot himself.

“It was a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Atwood says. “Now they’re working on funeral arrangements and figuring out where to go from here.”

For the first 24 hours after the shooting, McCready, 37, was alone with her children. (She and Wilson had a 9-month-old son, Zayne.) “Her family drove up from Florida,” says Atwood. “I’m not exactly sure when they got there, but her personal friends arrived late last night.”

This marks the latest setback in the troubled life of McCready, who has struggled with custody battles, addiction and her own suicide attempts.