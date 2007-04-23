Milla Jovovich, Paul Anderson Expecting a Baby

The model-actress and the director have worked together on the Resident Evil movies

Actress and model Milla Jovovich and her fiancé, director Paul Anderson, are expecting a baby, Jovovich’s rep confirms to PEOPLE.

The child, due in the fall, will be the first for Jovovich, 31, and Anderson, 42, who produced and wrote three Resident Evil movies starring Jovovich (the third, Resident Evil: Extinction, is due in theaters in September).

The couple met when Anderson directed Jovovich in the first Resident Evil and announced their engagement in March 2003. They have not yet announced a wedding date.

The marriage will be the first for Anderson and the third for Jovovich, who was previously married to movie producer-director Luc Besson and actor Shawn Andrews.

The Ukranian-born Jovovich is also a fashion designer: She and partner Carmen Hawk have their own label, Jovovich-Hawk, which recently unveiled a collection for the European retail chain Mango.

Anderson, who directed 2004’s AVP: Alien vs. Predator, is next due to direct the thriller Man with the Football.

Jovovich’s pregnancy was first reported by E! Online.