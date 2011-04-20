Billy Ray Cyrus Just Wants Miley Cyrus to 'Be Happy'

After a tough year, Billy Ray Cyrus has only one goal in mind for his daughter Miley: Be happy.

“We’ve always had a slogan in our family: ‘If you ain’t happy, it ain’t working,’ ” Cyrus tells Parade in a new interview. “You need to love what you’re doing.”

“As long as she’s happy and loving making music – and I know she loves acting – that’s all that matters,” he says.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus: ‘My Family Is Good’

In the past, Cyrus, 49, has been critical of fame and the trappings of celebrity. So what would he tell aspiring musicians?

“Keep it real. Be who you are and do what you do because you love it,” he says, citing the example of country stars Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash and Carl Perkins, whom, he says, gave him the same advice. “Nothing else in this business is worth it. Don’t be chasing fads or trying to necessarily be the guy that’s trying to fit in with everybody else.”

As for the downsides of fame, Cyrus says, “It’s important to stay focused on where you want to go, what you’re all about and what you want to do with your work.”