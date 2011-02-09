Miley Cyrus: Smoking Salvia Was a 'Bad Decision'

Miley Cyrus says she regrets smoking salvia in a bong – an incident captured in a now-infamous video from last November – and says she should set a better example for her young fans.

In the March issue of Marie Claire, on newsstands Feb. 15, Cyrus is asked whether she feels unfairly judged, given that other people her age smoke a lot more than salvia – a natural herb that is legal in California, though it has hallucinogenic effects.

“But they’re not Miley Cyrus,” she says. “They’re not role models. So for me it was a bad decision, because of my fans and because of what I stand for.”

In the video, shot during the week of her 18th birthday, Cyrus is seen smoking the herb and laughing. “I’m having a little bit of a bad trip,” she says into the camera.

The video ends with Cyrus laughing and saying, “I want more of that s––.”