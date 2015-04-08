Miley Cyrus & Patrick Schwarzenegger 'Balance Each Other Out,' Says Her Sister Brandi

Patrick Schwarzenegger just snagged a major stamp of approval from a Miley Cyrus family member.

The “Wrecking Ball” singer’s older sister Brandi Cyrus, 27, considers the USC student to be a totally “normal” guy that fits in great with her family, she told PEOPLE at the POPULAR TV Launch Party in Hollywood on Tuesday. (She hosts her own music video webisode series The Queue for POPULAR.)

“I love that he goes to school and goes to football games and has normal friends,” the Queue host said of Miley’s beau of five months.

And Schwarzenegger, 21, is a seamless addition to the Cyrus clan when they are up to all of their “normal family things,” the musician explained.

“We play UNO and we make cupcakes and we yell at each other and fight and whatever and it’s silly,” she said. “He fits in great. He is so chill and laid-back.”

And in her sister’s case, she believes that opposites really do attract.

“Miley is such a big personality. She’s so high-energy. She likes to entertain and she likes to be the center of attention, and he allows her to do that,” Cyrus said.

“He takes everything so well and takes it in stride, and I think they kind of balance each other out,” she added.

The Bangerz artist, 22, and Schwarzenegger – who is the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver – made headlines recently after photos surfaced March 16 of the college student getting friendly with another female during his Cabo spring break trip.

But the couple seem to have weathered the rough patch and are still going strong.

They were spotted Thursday leaving Hugo’s in Studio City, California, and were also seen enjoying a PDA-filled sushi dinner date in L.A. on March 23.

• Reporting by ABBY STERN

