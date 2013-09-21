The top five stories that got readers talking all week

This week, PEOPLE readers were reeling from news of relationships in turmoil: Khloé Kardashian Odom and Lamar Odom are leading separate lives, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth broke off their engagement, and David Tutera and his estranged husband plan to raise their twins separately.

Luckily, Clint Eastwood’s son Scott Eastwood kept us feeling optimistic by bringing sexy back, offering a repeat performance of his father’s good looks.

These are the five stories that incited the biggest reactions over the past week, from happy, sad, laugh out loud, angry and “wow.” Keep coming back to click on the emoticons at the bottom of each story, to let us know what you think.

Miley Cyrus stopped following Liam Hemsworth on Twitter, foreshadowing the eventual announcement that they’ve called off their wedding. PEOPLE readers couldn’t help but giggle at the on-again, off-again romance – it’s been something of a roller-coaster ride.

Our readers loved the Utah dad who taught his daughter a fashion lesson in trashy vs. classy by cutting off his own jeans to create a pair of too-short shorts. He made sure the message was received by wearing them to dinner, mini golf and then ice cream with the family.

PEOPLE readers were saddened by the news that Khloé Kardashian Odom and Lamar Odom are living apart. Their separation caps a tumultuous period for the basketball pro, who’s been struggling with substance abuse and was arrested for DUI.

More relationship woes: PEOPLE readers were upset to learn that celebrity wedding planner David Tutera and his estranged ex plan to raise their twins separately.

The light at the end of the tunnel was the handsome Scott Eastwood, who looks like he’s ready to headline a Dirty Harry sequel – and we’re happy to watch.