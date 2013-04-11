"She plays with our kids. She loves our kids," Samantha Hemsworth tells PEOPLE

Any wedding plans for the freshly reunited Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are apparently being kept under wraps, but whether or not they tie the knot, the Hemsworth clan is already considering the singer a part of the family.

“She plays with our kids. She loves our kids,” Samantha Hemsworth, wife of actor Luke Hemsworth, told PEOPLE at Monday night‘s Inaugural Oceana Ball at Christie’s in New York City.

Asked if the kids are looking forward to calling her “Aunt Miley,” Luke (born in 1981 and the eldest of the three actor siblings; Chris is 29 and Liam, 23) called Cyrus “lovely” and told PEOPLE, “She is [’Aunt Miley’] already.”

Without revealing anything specifically about a wedding, Luke did offer his baby brother some relationship advice: “Never go to bed angry. That’s it.” (He also says he “won’t be” organizing Liam’s bachelor party, telling PEOPLE, “I’m sure he’ll ask someone who knows him better.”)

Another of Cyrus’s potential sisters-in-law, actress Elsa Pataky – who is married to Chris and said “It would really be nice to go” to Miley and Liam’s wedding – revealed that she and Miley have confabbed about their dramatically different hairstyles, now that Pataky also recently lopped off her long locks.

Pataky said that although they both wanted to go short, Cyrus took her look to an entirely different level.

“Hers is really short,” Pataky said. “It’s funny, we talked about it doing it some time ago, and [we were] like, who’s gonna do it first? And she cut it off and I was like, ‘I’m not doing it.’ [Then] I was like, ‘Just do it!’ ”