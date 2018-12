“Liam, I’ve never loved him more for this. I call him my survival partner now. He thinks it’s not romantic, but I learned that it is. It is why you pair up with someone, for survival. He was so incredible … He got a lot of action for saving the animals.”

— Miley Cyrus, on feeling grateful for fiancé Liam Hemsworth saving her bevy of animals from the wildfire that destroyed their Malibu home, on SiruisXM’s Howard Stern Show