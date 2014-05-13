Miley Cyrus Insists Expletive-Filled Concert Rant Was Not About Her Exes

Image zoom FameFlynet

Miley Cyrus issued an expletive-filled tirade that seemed to be aimed at her exes Friday while performing at a London nightclub – but now the recovering songstress is saying that she really wasn’t talking about them.

The provocative pop star, 21, who was engaged to Liam Hemsworth, delivered her rant on stage just before performing her hit “Wrecking Ball,” according to a concertgoer’s video that has been circulating online.

“You know, you can tell a lot about a person. I think you can tell how big their d––– is by how much confidence they have usually, and if I was a dude I’d probably have a really big d––– ’cause I feel really good about myself now. So I’m gonna tell those mother––––––s that broke my heart, particularly one, to suck my fat d––– and to enjoy hearing this song for the rest of your life,” she says in a 55-second clip from her performance.

The brief video starts while Cyrus is already addressing the roaring crowd at G.A.Y. nightclub, with the anger in her voice palpable as she introduces her hit song about a broken relationship.

She adds, “… and every time you get in your car, you’re going to hear my f–––––g song on the f–––––g radio, you piece of s–––. That’s right. And then I’m gonna take all my clothes off, I’m gonna sit on a big, giant d––– – sometimes two – I’m gonna swing around, and then I’m gonna hold the record for the most-watched music video on Vevo.”

Despite the fighting words on Friday, Cyrus issued three Tweets Tuesday morning in an attempt to explain.

She first Tweeted: “just FYI what I said the other night at G.A.Y had nothing to do with Liam. I was just tryin to rile up the boys.”

RELATED: Miley Cyrus: ‘I Didn’t Have a Drug Overdose’

Three minutes later, she added, “I don’t usually respond to tabloidy stuff but this isn’t something I want being spread around. It sounded hateful but not what I meant.”

In conclusion (at least for now), she wrote, “I never want hateful things being said about those I care about… I was just tooooo turnttttt up.”

Her rant wasn’t the only provocative moment of the show: According to multiple outlets, she was also seen licking a giant inflatable phallus and made an off-color date-rape joke.

Warning, the below video contain expletives and is NSFW.

What Would Miley Cyrus Be Like As Peter Pan?

