Keep your show tunes: "I like the depressing lullaby music," says the pop star

Miley Cyrus Does Not Want to be a Gleek, Thank You

In case Miley Cyrus hasn’t already made herself clear, she does not – repeat – does not watch Glee.

“I’ve never seen Glee,” the pop star, 17, told Ryan Seacrest on his KIIS-FM radio show this week. “Someone asked me yesterday if I was a Gleek, and I said, ‘What the heck is a Gleek? That’s not something I want to be.’ They said it’s someone who’s a fan of Glee, and I was like, ‘I’ve never seen it’ I’m not a huge, like, musical – whatever. I don’t know.”

Cyrus says sad music is more her forté. “I listen to, like, Coffeehouse on my satellite radio,” she said. “I like the depressing lullaby music. I’m the old lady who likes boring.”

While Cyrus doesn’t attempt to make any excuses for her dislikes or choices in risqué outfits, she does want people to know that she’s not the wild child that some may think she is.

“Drugs are for idiots, and I’m not going to be that person,” she says. “As long as I steer clear of that and keep that mind frame, I’ll be cool. I just have way too much fun on my own. I look at people who [do drugs] and I’m like, ‘You look stupid. You don’t look hot and you don’t look sexy.’ ”

Besides, Love is her drug. “[Our relationship] is going strong as an ox,” she gushed about her boyfriend Liam Hemsworth, 20.

“We’ve been together a year, so that’s pretty cool. He really is an awesome friend,” she says, explaining that he offers advice worth listening to.

In fact, things are going so well for the former Disney star and her Last Song beau that she’d even consider relocating to be with him, if he ever moved back to his hometown.