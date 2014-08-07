With less than a month to go, the couple is 'getting so excited,' says an insider

Ready for Baby! Mila and Ashton 'Are So Excited,' Says an Insider

They’re in the home stretch!

From indulging her cravings to putting the final touches on a jungle-themed nursery, Mila Kunis is sailing through her third trimester. And it’s almost over!

Her baby girl with fiancé Ashton Kutcher is due in late August or early September, and no one could be happier than the parents-to-be.

“Ashton and Mila are getting so excited,” an insider tells PEOPLE in the magazine’s new issue. “Ashton is a kid at heart. He can’t wait to do tons of stuff with the baby. [Mila] is feeling good and things are going smoothly. She does feel pretty big lately and can’t do much because it’s harder for her to move around.”

Fortunately for Kunis, she’s got someone who’s more than happy to take care of her during the last weeks of her pregnancy. “Ashton does errands alone so Mila can stay home,” says a source. “He seems to take great care of her!”

Kunis, 30, who took Pilates and spinning classes during her first two trimesters, has also slowed down her exercise routine, opting for walks around the neighborhood.

It’s a happy time for Kutcher, 36, who proposed to Kunis in February. “Ashton has been excited every time we had a child actor on set,” says his costar Jon Cryer. “He loves kids and could not be more stoked to have a child.”

Reporting by AILI NAHAS, NICOLE SANDS and PERNILLA CEDENHEIM

