Mandy Moore joined Mickey as she kicked off the holiday season by helping donate toys for Disney’s partnership with Toys for Tots on Oct. 28 in Glendale, California.
Heidi Klum snapped a sweet photo with Minnie as she celebrated the launch of her personally designed Minnie Mouse headband studded with 150 Swarovski crystals on Sept. 28 in Anaheim, California.
Lea Michele visited the pair during Halloween Time at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, on Sept. 29.
Alex Rodriguez took a selfie with Mickey at Citi Field in Queens, New York, on Sept. 15 in celebration of Disney Junior’s Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures, which premiered on Oct. 14.
Former Mickey Mouse Club star Christina Aguilera had the legendary mouse stand by her in support as she cemented her handprints during the D23 Disney Legends event at the Anaheim Convention Center on Aug. 23.
Former Saved by the Bell star Mark-Paul Gosselaar, his wife Catriona McGinn and their kids were welcomed by the mouse himself at Disney on Ice Presents Worlds of Enchantment at the Staples Center in L.A. on Dec. 17, 2016.
Shortly after, Mario Lopez, another Saved By the Bell alumnus, brought his kids to join the Gosselaar family in another group photo with Mickey.
Katie Holmes arrived with Minnie by her side at The Lion King & Jungle Festival parade in Disneyland Paris on June 29 in Marne-la-Vallée, France.
Eva Longoria’s son Santiago Enrique Bastón celebrated his 1st birthday with Mickey on June 20 in Anaheim, California.
Mickey, Minnie and their pal Goofy joined Disney Channel grad Vanessa Hudgens to celebrate the opening of Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes on May 18 at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.
American Idol judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, plus host Ryan Seacrest, got a visit from Mickey, Minnie, Donald Duck and Goofy for the show’s Disney night episode, during which the remaining top 10 contestants performed fan-favorite Disney songs.
Hugh Jackman, his wife Deborra-Lee Furness and their kids Oscar and Ava posed with Mickey outside Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland in Anaheim, California.
Former Disney Channel star Miley Cyrus was all smiles with the Disney gang (Minnie, Daisy Duck and Pluto) during Get Your Ears On: A Mickey and Minnie Celebration at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California on April 2.
John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh Stamos celebrated their first wedding anniversary alongside Mickey at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, on Feb. 7. The pair got engaged at the park in October 2017.
Carly Rae Jepsen donned pink mouse ears next to Minnie during the holidays at Disneyland Park.
Blake Lively snapped a shot with Mickey at Disneyland Paris ahead of Halloween 2018.
David Hasselhoff celebrated his wife Hayley Roberts’ birthday with Mickey Mouse during Halloween Time at Disneyland on Sept. 19, 2018.
Ashley Graham and Minnie toasted the beloved mouse’s 90th Anniversary at Nomo Soho Hotel on Sept. 5, 2018, in N.Y.C.
Katy Perry wore a Minnie-inspired outfit on Jan. 22, 2018, in Hollywood to the ceremony honoring the Disney legend’s 90th Anniversary, during which the mouse received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Mickey and Chance The Rapper posed at the launch of Mickey the True Original campaign, in celebration of Mickey’s 90th anniversary, at Disneyland on March 7, 2018, in Anaheim, California.
Armie Hammer, his wife Elizabeth Chambers and his kids snapped a family photo with Mickey at Disney on Ice: Follow Your Heart on Dec. 16, 2017, in L.A.
Also at Disney on Ice: Follow Your Heart, Mila Kunis got a solo shot with the mouse of the hour.
NASCAR star Danica Patrick joined Minnie, in her new racing suit, at the Phoenix International Raceway in Arizona on Nov. 10, 2017.