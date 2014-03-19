Mick Jagger & L'Wren Scott: Inside Their Love Story

Image zoom Charley Gallay/Getty

Perhaps it was the 5-inch height difference. Or their impeccable wardrobes.

But whenever Mick Jagger and L’Wren Scott made an entrance together, it seemed that their mutual adoration and infectious energy commanded the room.

Now, just days after the designer, 49, was found dead in her apartment of an apparent suicide, Jagger, 70, is left to mourn the loss of his girlfriend of more than a decade – the woman he calls “my lover and my best friend.”

“We spent many wonderful years together and had made a great life for ourselves,” the rock legend wrote in an emotional tribute to Scott on Facebook Tuesday.

The romance between the two began in 2001, at a photo shoot. At the time, Jagger was estranged from his now ex-wife Jerry Hall, with whom he has four children.

The stunning, 6’3″ Scott, meanwhile, had transitioned from modeling to working as a celebrity stylist in Los Angeles, dressing friends and clients such as Nicole Kidman and Ellen Barkin.

Jagger and Scott clicked immediately. They kept their relationship mostly quiet for two years, until being spotted together at Jagger’s 60th birthday party in Prague in 2003, where they danced all night at the Duplex club.

Soon they were publicly acknowledging their relationship – and joking about their height disparity. While accepting his 2005 Golden Globe for the Alfie song “Old Habits Die Hard,” Jagger thanked Scott in his speech for “not wearing heels.”

Jagger also voiced his support of Scott’s success. When she took home the Fashion Oracle Award at the 2012 Fashion Group International’s Night of Stars event, Scott read a text from Jagger at the podium: “I am so proud of you, my darling, and I am so sorry I cannot be there with you as I am playing a show in Paris. Can you please text me how to turn the oven on and heat the soup?”

“They scream with laughter at the same things. They like the same food, the same decor and the same people,” their mutual friend, English interior designer Nicky Haslam, told the Sunday Times in 2007. “Of all his partners, she’s the one who seems nearest to him and his tastes and the way he likes to live.”

Not surprisingly, Haslam added, “He loves her style.”

“Mick loves what I wear and always has something to say about it!” Scott said in an interview with the Daily Beast in 2009. “Look at the way he dresses! I don’t think there’s a more fashion-conscious man in the world.”

In 2007, the duo took their relationship to the next level and moved into a $10 million home in London together. While Scott and Jagger – who were both twice divorced – never got engaged, she was referred to in the British tabloids as “The Loin Tamer,” because there were no reports of infidelity surrounding them.

“It doesn’t surprise me at all that she’s tamed Mick,” Scott’s mother, Lula Bambrough, said in 2003. “She is very much her own woman, and it would be my guess this is why Mick likes her.”

Adds a source who knew Scott: “There are stereotypes about being the rock-star girlfriend, but she was not in that mix. She had her own life, her own career and her own achievements.”

Though their ambitions often landed Jagger and Scott on separate continents – he never stopped touring with the Rolling Stones, and she traveled to source fabrics for her collections which she would then show in London – they still managed to break away for romantic vacations.

One of their last getaways took place in India last September.

“She had great presence and her talent was much admired, not least by me,” Jagger wrote on Facebook. “I will never forget her.”

