Michelle Obama Shares Her Summer Vacation Photo Album

Throwing a good old-fashioned Girl Scout campout on the White House lawn for 50 fourth-grade girls had First Lady Michelle Obama feeling nostalgic for the summertime fun of her own childhood – as well as the summer-vacation memories she and President Obama have made with daughters Malia and Sasha.

Michelle and her older brother Craig Robinson, circa 1974 Robinson family photos

From a game of Piggy in her Chicago backyard to “camping” on the screened porch of her family’s apartment (no air conditioning), Mrs. Obama tells PEOPLE about the summer she was 10, the same age as the Girl Scouts she hosted at the White House June 30.

‘Lotsa Running Around Was Going On When I Was 10’

Michelle Obama, namp#233;e Michelle Robinson, circa 1974 Robinson family photos

The First Family are scheduled to take their annual vacation on Martha’s Vineyard next month. But Mrs. Obama, who has launched a Let’s Move Outside! initiative and serves as honorary co-chairperson of the National Park Service’s centennial celebration, gave PEOPLE a tour of her photo album from previous First Family vacations in national parks like Yosemite and Mount Rushmore.

Malia, Sasha and Michelle Obama at Mount Rushmore National Memorial near Keystone, South Dakota, March 28, 2012. Sonya N. Hebert/The White House

Malia and Sasha Obama on a tour of Mount Rushmore National Memorial led by Park Ranger Blaine Kortemeyer, March 28, 2012. Sonya N. Hebert/The White House

Park Ranger Blaine Kortemeyer leads Sasha, Malia and Michelle Obama on a tour of the Mount Rushmore National Memorial near Keystone, South Dakota, March 28, 2012. Sonya N. Hebert/The White House

And, while she was feeling nostalgic, we asked about her own Girl Scout potential. No, she was never a Scout herself, but she feels certain she could score a badge or two even now.

Whether in a park or in your backyard, “Take this summer to create these wonderful memories together as a family,” Mrs. Obama says. “You’ll never regret it.”