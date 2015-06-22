The POTUS had to spend Father's Day away from his girls

Michelle Obama Gets in on the Father's Day Fun with Shirtless Throwback Photo of Barack

Hail to the buff chief!

First Lady Michelle Obama celebrated Father’s Day on Sunday by sharing a throwback snap of a shirtless President Barack Obama playing on a beach with the couple’s two daughters, Malia, now 16, and Sasha, now 14.

“Thinking today and every day about the father of these two. Happy Father’s Day!,” Michelle, 51, wrote.

Barack, 53, has to spend Father’s Day away from his daughters as Michelle took the girls (and her mother, Marian Robinson, 77) with her on a tour of Europe. The group got to meet with Prince Harry in London before heading to Italy to promote Michelle’s Let Girls Learn initiative. The movement is focused on boosting adolescent girls’ education around the world. The group departed from Vicenza, Italy, on Sunday.

Barack, meanwhile, spent his Sunday in Palm Springs, California, where he hit up a golf course with a group of friends. The president is currently in California for a fundraising trip and to speak at the U.S. Conference of Mayors in San Francisco.