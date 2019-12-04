Mrs. Obama’s Becoming is slated to be one of the most — if not the most — popular memoirs ever written. Since its Nov. 13, 2018 release, more than 11 million copies of The New York Times bestseller have been sold.

“We believe this could be the most successful memoir in history,” Thomas Rabe, head of one of Penguin Random House’s parent companies, said in March 2019, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The former first lady’s intimate memoir sold two million copies within two weeks, making it the best-selling book of 2018, according to Fortune. The hardcover edition also sold more copies than any other book published in the U.S. last year, according to a press release from her sold-out book tour.