Michelle Obama Is Guest of Honor at Jada Pinkett Smith, Salma Hayek Lunch

The ladies love Michelle and are opening their Hollywood handbags to prove it.

Democratic pals of first lady Michelle Obama held a fundraising luncheon Thursday at the home of outspoken presidential supporter Jada Pinkett Smith and her husband Will. Smith hosted the event with Kawanna Brown, COO of Magic Johnson Enterprises; Rebecca Carter, wife of Lady Gaga’s manager Troy Carter; Salma Hayek and Mai Lassiter, wife of Will Smith’s production partner, producer James Lassiter.

Vogue editor Anna Wintour, Demi Moore and Katy Perry were also among the 250 people who attended the three-hour lunch catered by the Los Angeles restaurant Tavern in an outdoor tent to raise a record $2.1 million for President Obama’s re-election bid.

After passed appetizers, guests dined on a roasted grapes and arugula with goat cheese toast salad; a choice of Alaskan halibut with fennel puree, devil’s chicken with braised leeks, onions and mustard bread crumbs or Farro Tabbouleh with fall market vegetables.

The dessert buffet offered several sweets, ranging from cornmeal cobbler, creme fra che cake and individual lemon, chocolate or fruit tarts from the Larder.

The First Lady, who spoke to the crowd about her family and its values as the tight presidential race rushes into its final two weeks, was greeted by chants of “four more years!”

Later Thursday, Mrs. Obama also visited Jimmy Kimmel and kept it light on his late-night TV show.