Michelle Obama and Her Daughters Visit the Great Wall of China

Courtesy FLOTUS
Anya Leon
March 23, 2014 11:15 AM

While President Barack Obama is busy walking the family dogs, his wife, Michelle Obama, and their daughters are doing some walking of their own – down the Great Wall of China.

The First Lady and her girls, Sasha, 12, and Malia, 15, who are currently traveling the country, spent Sunday visiting the popular tourist destination in Mutianyu.

Joined by Michelle’s mother, Marian Robinson, the group first stopped for lunch – Chinese noodles, dumplings and salads – in the local village before getting in a gondola and making their way to a high point on the Great Wall, close to Tower 14.

The First Lady, dressed all in black, was flanked by her daughters as they walked down the stairs before stopping for a picture, with the beautiful mountains as their backdrop.

“Sharing a moment at the Great Wall,” Michelle, who was gifted with an “I climbed the Great Wall” certificate, captioned the family photo on Twitter.

As reporters waited for the Obamas to make their way down the mountain in their gondola, Michelle, Sasha and Malia had other plans: the group opted to take toboggans along the curvy shoot to the village.

Reporting by SANDRA SOBIERAJ

Related Video: Michelle Obama on Parenting

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now