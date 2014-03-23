Michelle Obama and Her Daughters Visit the Great Wall of China

While President Barack Obama is busy walking the family dogs, his wife, Michelle Obama, and their daughters are doing some walking of their own – down the Great Wall of China.

The First Lady and her girls, Sasha, 12, and Malia, 15, who are currently traveling the country, spent Sunday visiting the popular tourist destination in Mutianyu.

Joined by Michelle’s mother, Marian Robinson, the group first stopped for lunch – Chinese noodles, dumplings and salads – in the local village before getting in a gondola and making their way to a high point on the Great Wall, close to Tower 14.

The First Lady, dressed all in black, was flanked by her daughters as they walked down the stairs before stopping for a picture, with the beautiful mountains as their backdrop.

“Sharing a moment at the Great Wall,” Michelle, who was gifted with an “I climbed the Great Wall” certificate, captioned the family photo on Twitter.

As reporters waited for the Obamas to make their way down the mountain in their gondola, Michelle, Sasha and Malia had other plans: the group opted to take toboggans along the curvy shoot to the village.

The First Lady and her daughters look out at the Great Wall of China. http://t.co/LyZlco0Xae #FLOTUSinChina pic.twitter.com/DhxatlstWQ — The First Lady (@FLOTUS) March 23, 2014

"Simply breathtaking" —The First Lady on her visit to the Great Wall today: http://t.co/LyZlco0Xae #FLOTUSinChina pic.twitter.com/dy8aI6Zv98 — The First Lady (@FLOTUS) March 23, 2014

A gift presented to the First Lady at the Great Wall. #FLOTUSinChina pic.twitter.com/8HETVI0O0j — The First Lady (@FLOTUS) March 23, 2014

• Reporting by SANDRA SOBIERAJ

Related Video: Michelle Obama on Parenting