Michelle Duggar: I Would Thank God For Another Baby

Though she’s been pregnant for years of her life, still has 18 kids at home – and is a grandma of three – Michelle Duggar is always hopeful another child is a possibility.

In an exclusive sneak peek of this week’s 19 Kids & Counting on TLC, Michelle Duggar, 47, opens up about visiting a fertility doctor with husband Jim Bob, 48, and getting blood work results on her chances of having more children.

“Conception is not totally impossible, but most unlikely,” she reveals in the clip, airing in Tuesday’s episode on TLC at 9 p.m.

The Duggars, who have always insisted the number of children they have is in God’s hands, are parents to Josh, 25 – who is married to Anna, 25, and has daughter Mackynzie, 4, and sons Michael, 2, and Marcus, 8 months – John-David, 24; Jana, 24; Jill, 23 (who is engaged to Derick Dillard); Jessa, 21 (who is in a courtship with Ben Seewald); Jinger, 20; Joseph, 19; Josiah, 17; Joy-Anna, 16; twins Jedidiah and Jeremiah, 15; Jason, 13; James, 12; Justin, 11; Jackson, 9; Johanna, 8; Jennifer, 6; and Jordyn, 5, and Josie, 4, (who was born prematurely.)

Despite their struggles with Josie, who is now healthy and normal despite being born at 25 weeks gestation, weighing just over 1 lb., the couple became pregnant with their 20th child in 2011, and were heartbroken when they suffered a miscarriage later that year. They mourned the little girl they named Jubilee Shalom but told PEOPLE at that time they felt peace as well as deep sorrow.

“We’ve always put this in Gods hands,” Jim Bob says in the above clip of he and Michelle’s plan for more children, “and if God wants to give us more children, we are going to be happy either way.”

