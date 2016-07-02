WATCH: Michael Phelps Edges Out Rival Ryan Lochte to Win at Olympic Swim Trials as Both Punch Their Ticket to Rio

Michael Phelps took on rival Ryan Lochte for the last time on American soil Friday.

The two swimmers completed their final meet at the Olympic Swimming Trials in Omaha, Nebraska where they competed in the 200-meter Individual Medley to qualify for the Rio Olympics.

Known as the biggest rivalry not only in USA Swimming, but also in sports, Phelps and Lochte, both 31, first squared off against each other in the 200-meter IM back in 2003 when they were still teenagers.

And after 12 years of competition, Phelps finished at 1:55.91 to beat Lochte by 0.31 seconds at Friday’s race. Both will represent their country in the Olympic Games for the fourth consecutive time.

Following his swim, Lochte told NBC’s Michelle Tafoya about a funny incident before his final swim against Phelps. “Walking out I kinda gave him a flat tire, and he was like, ‘what you re trying to mess me up?’ and I’m like, ‘No, no I just tripped and fell.'”

Adding, “But every time I race against him no matter what win or lose we have that good friendship going and that s why we have such a great rivalry.”