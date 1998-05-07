Michael Jackson's Message

Despite a recent accident that left his right leg in a cast, Michael Jackson made it to England on Sunday to deliver a lecture later this week on child welfare and to be the best man at a psychic’s wedding, reports Reuters. The normally reclusive self-proclaimed “King of Pop” reportedly had a tough time climbing the staircase at London’s Heathrow airport before being whisked away in a limousine. “I’ve broken two bones in my foot and it hurts,” Jackson said from behind his trademark black mask. Asked by Reuters when he would dance again, the singer said, “Oh boy, I don’t know, but I hope it will be soon.” The pop star plans to deliver a speech on child welfare at the Oxford University on Tuesday. The subject matter has raised eyebrows in Britain from critics who recall Jackson’s 1993 payment to the parents of a 13-year-old boy who claimed the singer sexually abused their son (Jackson vehemently denied the allegations). Jackson’s “Heal the Kids” charity — dedicated to “promoting nurturing relationships between parents and children” — was founded last year by the 42-year-old with Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, the author of titles such as “Kosher Sex.” Members of the charity’s board include former Israeli Prime Minister Shimon Peres and Jackson’s close friend, actress Elizabeth Taylor. In addition to delivering a speech at Oxford, Jackson is expected be the best man at the famed psychic Uri Geller’s wedding on Wednesday and plans to appear at the 10th annual Michael Jackson Day at London’s Apollo Theater on Wednesday.