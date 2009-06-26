Michael Jackson: Mourning an Icon

Outside the historic Apollo Theater in Harlem, N.Y., where the Jackson 5 first performed in 1969, the billboard was cleared for the message, "In Memory of Michael Jackson. A True Apollo Legend." Rev. Al Sharpton, a friend of the singer, addressed the huge crowd: "Way before Tiger Woods, way before Oprah Winfrey, way before Barack Obama, Michael did with music what they later did in sports and in politics and in television," he said.