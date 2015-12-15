"There's really nothing that means much if I can't share it with her," the singer says of wife Luisana Lopilato

Michael Bublé Shares His Secret to a Great Marriage: 'My Wife and I Are the Most Supportive People We Know'

For Michael Bublé, enduring love is built on a strong foundation.

“My wife and I are two of the most supportive people that we know in a relationship,” the singer, 40, tells PEOPLE of his marriage to Luisana Lopilato, 28. “She’s my best friend. When something good happens, she’s the first person I want to tell, and equally when something bad happens.”

The singer and Argentinian actress – who have a 2-year-old son, Noah, and are expecting another baby boy next year – both lead busy lives on the road, but there is one thing that comes first: their commitment to family.

“My happiness is to be embedded with these two and they’re my whole world, so the truth is I wouldn’t be happy without them,” says Bublé. “I find no fulfillment being that Hollywood story that you hear about; that artist who leaves his family on a search for the perfect career. That won’t happen here.”

He adds, “There will have to be a healthy balance and if there’s not, then only one thing is going to have to have to suffer, and let me tell you it won’t be my family life.”

When the crooner’s career takes him away from home, he relies heavily on technology to bridge the distance.

“Even if that means I can’t be there physically, at least I can be there on Skype or whatever,” he explains.

In addition to growing his family and working on a new album, Bublé recently put his comedy chops to good use as host of his NBC holiday special Christmas in Hollywood. Then there was his performance in Saturday Night Live‘s mock auditions for Star Wars last month.

“Anyone who knows me knows that that is just the hugest thing for me,” Bublé tells PEOPLE. “I was so excited that I came home and my wife was sleeping, but I literally had to wake her up because if I couldn’t share it with her, it wouldn’t have meant anything to me.”