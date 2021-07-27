Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey's Cutest Couple Pics

Looks like the PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive and girlfriend Lori Harvey are looking to become PEOPLE's Sexiest Couple Alive 

By Andrea Wurzburger
July 27, 2021 12:52 PM

Instagram Official

Credit: Michael B. Jordan/Instagram

After months of speculation, Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey made their romance Instagram official in January 2021, simultaneously breaking everyone's heart as PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive was taken off the market. 

Chillin' Out

Credit: Lori Harvey/Instagram

The couple's relationship marks the first time Jordan has been super public about his love life. In April 2021, he told PEOPLE, "I'm still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on. I am extremely happy."

He adds, "I think when you get older, you feel more comfortable about the [public nature] of the business that we're in. So for me, it was a moment to, I guess, take ownership of that and then get back to work."

Almost Paradise

Credit: Lori Harvey/Instagram

Even Lori's father, Steve Harvey, admits that he is a big fan of her beau. "You know what," Steve told Ellen DeGeneres in March 2021, "I have tried not to like him. I have tried to find something wrong with him ... 'cause I done got rid of all of [Lori's previous boyfriends]. All of 'em. Some of them snuck in the back door on me and lasted a lot longer than I wanted it to."

"But this guy, is such a good guy, man," he admitted. "He is one of the nicest guys. I've met his father. I've sat up with him, we've talked for hours. I just can't find nothing wrong with him!"

Snuggled Up

Credit: michael b jordan/instagram

The pair haven't been shy about showing off their love. 

Power Couple

Credit: michael b jordan/instagram

"Lori Harvey and her boyfriend," Jordan captioned an Instagram Story with his lady love. 

The Look of Love

Credit: Jacob Webster

Get you someone who looks at you the way that MBJ looks at Lori. Literally, he's the human version of the heart-eyes emoji. 

Baecation

Credit: Lori Harvey/Instagram

Did we mention that these two are always on a baecation? 

Chillin' Out

Credit: michael b jordan/instagram

Which just means that we get to be extra jealous of them. 

Bite Out of Love

Credit: Lori Harvey/Instagram

Is this a photo of the pair on vacation, or a poster for a remake of Twilight? Either way, move over Bella and Edward, there's a new couple in town, and Jordan isn't afraid to give Harvey a love bite

Relaxing Together

Jordan captioned a video lounging with Harvey on a beach, "Best feeling in the world…"

Poolside PDA

Meanwhile, Harvey just thanked God for the couple's romantic vacation alongside a video of the pair getting cozy in an infinity pool. 

