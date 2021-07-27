Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey's Cutest Couple Pics

The couple's relationship marks the first time Jordan has been super public about his love life. In April 2021, he told PEOPLE, "I'm still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on. I am extremely happy."

He adds, "I think when you get older, you feel more comfortable about the [public nature] of the business that we're in. So for me, it was a moment to, I guess, take ownership of that and then get back to work."