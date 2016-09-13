Six Children Among Nine Dead in Memphis House Fire

AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht

Memphis’ deadliest house fire in decades left nine people dead early Monday, with one child in critical condition, authorities said.

Firefighters arrived at the single-story home around 1:20 a.m. and found heavy smoke inside, the Memphis Fire Services Director Gina Sweat said in a news conference Monday morning.

Three adults and four children were found dead in the home, two other children died after they were transported to a children’s hospital, according to officials.

An electrical malfunction in an air conditioning unit’s power cord in the living room caused the fire, according to The Associated Press. It was under control in about 20 minutes.

The house did not burn down, although the inside was charred. Sweat called it the deadliest fire since the 1920s.

Some of the victims had signs of smoke inhalation while others had burns.

“It’s a very sad day,” Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland told the AP. “We are all in mourning.”

The family home had a brick exterior with bars on some of its windows and doors.

It wasn’t immediately clear to authorities if the people inside had tried to escape through the windows, Sweat said.

“They could have been simply overcome by smoke and never had an opportunity to escape,” she said.

The fire caused $8,000 in damage to the home and $15,000 to the contents inside the home.

The community in the south Memphis neighborhood where the home was located has come together to raise funds for the family.

A fund was created at Regions Bank under the name Toots Family Funds.

A family friend, Felecia Wallace, told the AP she’d known the family since she was in elementary school.

“This is a loving family,” she said. “If you needed anything, you could come right here. If you were hungry, you could come right here. If you needed a place to sleep, you could come right here.”