So much for a lazy summer day.

While marking Memorial Day (and the unofficial start of the season!) with her son, Felix, Elizabeth Banks wasn’t taking advantage of her time off.

“Doesn’t my kid realize it’s a holiday and he can sleep in?” the Hunger Games actress, 38, who welcomed her little one in 2011 via a surrogate, Tweeted Monday. “Dude, it’s Memorial Day. Chill out and re-laxxxx. #babies.”

Not that she’s complaining about the source behind her lack of shut-eye. In a Redbook interview earlier this month, she gushed, “I think the thing you always hear – but can’t really feel or believe – is how this little baby really does change your life. When you have children, it’s the entire focus of your life, but my capacity for joy has been opened up in a way I never thought possible.”

Besides, Banks, who married college sweetheart Max Handelman in July 2003, had better things to do than stay in bed.