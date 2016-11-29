The 6 Most Unforgettable First Dances of All Time

The first dance between a newly married couple can often be incredibly emotional, but these six unique first dances take that principle to the next level.

All we have to say is: We’re not crying. You’re crying.

1. When this paraplegic veteran surprised his bride by dancing at their wedding without their wheelchair.

Sgt. Joey Johnson served in Afghanistan, and when he returned, took up riding motorcycles, which helped him with his post-traumatic stress disorder. But four months after he met Michelle Johnson at a concert in 2012, Johnson had an accident on his motorcycle that left him a paraplegic. They got engaged in April 2013, and while Michelle planned most of the wedding, Joey held on to one surprise: He and his friends had rigged up a system that would allow him to stand for their very first dance as a married couple. “Everyone was crying in the room,” Michelle said of the emotional, romantic moment. “It was so amazing to be eye to eye with him again, and such a dream come true.”

LinneaLiz Photography

Needless to say, there was not a dry eye in the room.

2. When this couple reenacted Dirty Dancing.

No one should ever get married ever again — this is impossible to top.

At their 2013 wedding, newlyweds Terra and Drake reenacted the famous Dirty Dancing lift scene to Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes’s “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life.”

The groom even delivered one of Patrick Swayze’s most iconic monologues from the film: “I’m going to do my kind of dancin’ with a great partner, who’s not only a terrific dancer, but somebody who’s taught me that there are people willing to stand up for other people no matter what it costs them.”

3. When this couple had their first dance in the middle of a traffic jam … but totally made it work.

Jeff and Rebecca Payne of Centerville, Ohio wouldn’t let an insane highway backup ruin their big day.

The newlyweds were on their way to their reception when a multiple-car accident shut down the highway for two hours. (One person was taken to the hospital, and no serious injuries were reported.) So they decided to have their first dance out on U.S. 35, an event documented by various strangers, including videographer Levi Curby.

This may be the most romantic thing to ever happen in the middle of a traffic jam.

4. When this couple turned their first dance into an impressive hip-hop show down.

We are not worthy.

David and Hollie Smith’s first dance started in the classic ballroom stance … but then six seconds in, the Justin Timberlake ballad stops and Jay Z begins. From there the newlyweds danced through over 10 hip-hop hits, including “Uptown Funk,” “Single Ladies” and “Baby Got Back.” Naturally, their YouTube video went viral and racked up over 7 million views.

5. When this paralyzed groom was able to dance with his bride.

Kent Stephenson, 28, was training for his first professional motocross race in June 2009 when he got in an accident, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down.

A little over a year later, he enrolled in a clinical trial at the Frazier Rehab Institute in Louisville, Kentucky where researchers implanted a device called an epidural stimulator in his spinal column – the device works to replace the brain signals that stimulate movement, signals that no longer occur in paralyzed patients – that provided results during Stephenson’s first test with the device.

Nearly six years after his accident, Stephenson married Misti Richeson, 26, on March 12, 2016 … the groom was able to remain on his feet long enough for the ceremony and a first dance.

“Everybody was crying, everything went silent but all you could hear is people crying,” wedding photographer Allix Ruby told ABC News.

6. When this couple subbed their first dance for a lightsaber wedding duel.

The newlyweds took the floor and began their sweet first dance, choreographed to “Love Is Not a Fight” by Warren Barfield … and then the music changed. John Williams’ “Duel of the Fates,” from Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace began playing, and then the groomsman slid across the dance floor and tossed the groom a lightsaber, as a bridesmaid handed the bride another.

If you make it to the 1:14 mark you’ll see the most adorably geeky thing of all time: The couple fighting choreographed duel with lightsabers.