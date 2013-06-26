Melissa Etheridge to Marry Linda Wallem Following Supreme Court Rulings

David Livingston/Getty
People Staff
June 26, 2013 12:45 PM

How is Melissa Etheridge going to celebrate the Supreme Court’s gay rights decisions?

With a wedding!

The singer announced Wednesday that she is “getting fully, completely and legally married” this year to “my true love of over three years,” producer Linda Wallem.

“I look forward to exercising my American civil liberties,” she wrote on Twitter after the high court both struck down a provision of the Defense of Marriage Act and let stand earlier rulings that California’s Proposition 8 was unconstitutional.

“Lets hear it for the general progress of the human mind. With a beautiful sweep of sweet justice’s blind hand we move forward,” Etheridge added. “We correct the laws made hastily out of fear.”

Etheridge has been in a relationship with the creator of TV’s Nurse Jackie since 2010.

