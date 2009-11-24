Melissa Etheridge Addresses Mammogram Controversy

Breast cancer survivor Melissa Etheridge expressed her concerns over the new health guidelines, which say most women don’t need mammograms until they are 50 instead of 40.

“We have gotten ourselves into a big, deep hole in the way that we look at healthcare,” Etheridge, 48, told PEOPLE at the American Music Awards on Sunday. “We are in a system where they get money when we’re sick. That’s never going to work for us.”

She adds: “So when someone says, ‘You don’t need a mammogram until you’re 50,’ you take charge of that. I don’t trust any of that.”

RELATED: Melissa Etheridge Backs Cancer Foundation