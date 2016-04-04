Stumpin' Trumps! Melania Expected to Hit Campaign Trail for Husband Donald on Monday

Melania Trump is hitting the campaign trail for her husband.

Donald Trump, 69, said at a rally in Racine, Wisconsin, on Saturday that his wife would begin stumping for him on Monday, according to The Hill.

“She’s going to campaign. She’s never done this before,” the Republican candidate said of his wife, 45. “So that will be exciting, Melania is coming up.”

The move marks a change of tune for the former model, who Trump said was not too enthused initially about him running for president.

“She said, ‘We have such a great life. Why do you want to do this?’ ” the presidential hopeful recently told the Washington Post.

“I said, ‘I sort of have to do it, I think. I really have to do it,’ ” he continued, adding that his wife later said, “I hope you don’t do it, but if you run, you’ll win.”

The former model has occasionally spoken at Trump rallies, offering a few words when her husband would call her to the stage.

But she has mainly kept a low profile, telling PEOPLE in September that her focus is on her and Trump’s 10-year-old son, Barron.

“My husband is traveling all the time,” she said. “Barron needs somebody as a parent, so I am with him all the time.”

She added then that while she stands by her husband – even amid his controversial comments – she’s “not ready to get political yet.”

More recently, Melania said at an Arizona rally that she has “begged” Trump to act more presidential, but “he doesn’t want to be.”

The Trump campaign lists rallies in Superior and Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Monday.