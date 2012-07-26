Mel Gibson's Former Connecticut Estate Goes on Sale for $33 Million

Mel Gibson‘s former Connecticut home – which the actor sold in 2010 for $24 million – is back on the market again.

The grand and historic estate, which Gibson bought in 1994 while married to now ex-wife Robyn, has gone on sale for $33 million, reports Realtor.com.

Courtesy Sotheby's

Built in 1926, the Old Mill Farm sits on 75 acres of land in tony Greenwich, Conn. In addition to having 15 bedrooms, it features an expansive stable, a swimming pool and a life-size chess game that would rival a Harry Potter wizarding chess board.

Courtesy Sotheby's

Gibson also recently put his and Robyn’s Malibu estate up for $11.8 million, but it has yet to sell.