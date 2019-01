“You realize when you go through the whole process [of becoming a parent] that society tricks women a lot — and men too … This image society gives you — that you have to be a super-woman, that you need to be out of hospital in 24 hours, wearing high heels. No, you already are a superwoman! We’re all superwomen — those of us who have children and those of us who don’t.”

— Penélope Cruz, on the unfair expectations society places on women, in Marie Claire‘s cover story