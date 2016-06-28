Meghan Rienks puts the glam in glamping!

The YouTube star has partnered with Camp17 to take her love for the outdoors and create an incredible experience for girls who love to get pampered.

But maybe don’t mind chipping a nail somewhere in the mix.

“My camp is more performing base, so there’s performing arts activities because I think that’s a great way to get out of your shell if you don’t want to become an actor,” Rienks told PEOPLE backstage at VidCon 2016 about her camp, Camp Aim. “For me, how I discovered I really loved acting is through camp.”

In addition to the typical biking and hiking that naturally comes with camping, this 4-night long girl-only getaway in Wisconsin from August 22-26 will also include ziplines, makeovers, stylish photo moments and a mani-pedi party.

“There’s s’mores stuff and I love to bake, so I’m going to incorporate that into it, and then we have morning yoga, so people are going to be able to do activities that they know I love,” said Rienks, who will be “walking around with her glitter clipboard in a baseball hat and overalls to be really campy.”

With some of her greatest friend made through camp and hitting the outdoors with them until her late teens, Rienks’ stories will keep the girls around the campfire for days.

“I remember one year we didn’t have hot water, and the first person that showered everyday in that one shower would get the hot water,” Rienks recalled. “One morning, all the girls and I woke up super early at like 5 a.m. and were gonna shower.”

