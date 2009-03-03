Megan Fox, Tina Fey Voted Favorite Party Girls
George Clooney and Owen Wilson are also named most wanted as playmates
Presidential polls are like, so 2008. Which perhaps is why AOL’s men’s lifestyle site Asylum.com recently asked who is the celebrity most guys wish to party with.
Trailing the Transformers star and the 30 Rock lifeforce, respectively – and by quite a distance – are Paris Hilton, Penélope Cruz, Kim Kardashian and Lindsay Lohan.
On their buddy list of male playmates, George Clooney, with 35 percent of the vote, and Owen Wilson, with 32, head a list that also included, though in single digits – except for Michael Phelps, at 10 percent – Jay-Z, Jeremy Piven and Joaquin Phoenix.
Danny Bonaduce was named “biggest downer at a party,” by 30 percent – followed by Paris Hilton, at 23.
