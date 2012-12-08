Megan Fox Shows Off Sexy Figure on First Red Carpet Since Baby

She shared photos with Molly Sims; Hilary Duff also showed off her curves

By People Staff
December 08, 2012 01:10 PM
Credit: John Shearer/Invision/AP

She welcomed son Noah Shannon Green in September, and sultry Megan Fox was sexy as ever on her first red carpet since giving birth.

The new mom, in a fitted lace dress, flowing hair and always smiling, was joined Friday in Beverly Hills by husband Brian Austin Green for the March of Dimes Celebration of Babies luncheon, which also welcomed Elizabeth Banks honoring Reese Witherspoon.

The couple were even spotted pow-wowing with Molly Sims, showing off their respective baby pictures on their smart phones.

Fox, 26, wasn’t the only one flaunting her figure, though. Hilary Duff – in a tight-fitting dress showing off her curves – attended with husband Mike Comrie, and the two were pretty affectionate on the arrival line, holding hands and rubbing each other’s backs.

With Reporting by MELODY CHIU

