10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"I was like, 'What you want to do, thug?' And [Ryan] was like, 'I don't know, cuz.' Because that's definitely how we talked."
– Justin Timberlake, recounting his rebel days with fellow Mickey Mouse Club Mouseketeer Ryan Gosling, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
"Mark Twain Award? He doesn't know who Mark Twain is!"
– Larry David, making fun of Will Ferrell, the latest recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, on FunnyorDie.com
"I have no plan to get married. Got that?"
– Jennifer Aniston, shooting down constant marriage and pregnancy rumors, to [LINK" "" "" "0" ] during a press conference
"It was like one-stop shopping. They stitched up my eye. They did a little plastic surgery. And they fixed my tooth. All in one fell swoop."
– Steven Tyler, giving a rundown of his hospital care after taking a painful spill in Paraguay, on Today
"Twi-moms! I love them, the little cougars!"
– Kellan Lutz, who appreciates that his older female fans will ground their daughters so they can go to Twilight conventions, to InStyle
"My baby is 'thinking outside the bun' daily, and that thought is three hard tacos with no sour cream, a bean burrito with no red sauce and of course, a Sierra Mist to wash it all down. For those of you who want to do the quick order, it would be the No. 8, to be exact!"
– PEOPLE's celebrity mom blogger Niki Taylor, whose pregnancy motto is "Yo quiero Taco Bell!"
"Adam Levine. I have a crush on him and his girlfriend."
– Miranda Lambert, who has the hots for husband Blake Shelton's The Voice costar and his supermodel ladylove, Anne Vyalitsyna, to PEOPLE
"I was born with a straight-up unibrow. I've been plucking since I was 9!"
– Armani ambassador Megan Fox, copping to an awkward stage, to InStyle
"She's been a great beard for me now, for 10 years."
– Coldplay's Chris Martin, joking about his über-private marriage to Gwyneth Paltrow, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
"'The White House is going to get egged if this keeps up.'"
– President Barack Obama, who urged wife Michelle to "throw some candy…a couple Reese's Pieces or something" in with the "fruit and raisins" she hands out for Halloween, on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno
Last Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes >