McConaughey's Kiss Works Wonders

Movie hunk Matthew McConaughey, 31, played a real-life hero at the Toronto Film Festival this weekend, when he rushed to the aid of a woman who collapsed during a screening of his latest movie, “13 Conversations About One Thing.” After she was revived, Janice Flisfeder, a 49-year-old mother of three, told the Toronto Sun newspaper that she had not eaten all day. So she blacked out. Next thing she knew, “I felt a man stroking my hair and kissing my forehead saying, ‘It’s okay, sweetheart,’ and realized it wasn’t my husband. When I opened my eyes and looked back to him I just thought, ‘Nah can’t be.’ ” Speaking of the incident, “A woman had a seizure,” said McConaughey, who seemed embarrassed about the whole thing at a press conference on Saturday. “And you gave her mouth-to-mouth,” his costar, Amy Irving, 47, reminded him. “Which we found out afterwards was why she had the seizure,” interjected actor Alan Arkin, 67. Eyewitnesses reported that the woman, who was taken to the hospital but was soon reported to be “absolutely fine,” had left the theater smiling.