McCartney and Mills Welcome Daughter

There’s been a premature birth in Beatle-land. Sir Paul McCartney’s wife, Heather Mills, gave birth to a daughter Tuesday, three weeks earlier than planned, according to reports.

Beatrice Milly McCartney, weighed in at 7 lbs. and was delivered at a hospital in north London.

McCartney, 61, already has three grown children. He and Mills, 35, married in June 2001.

The former Beatle, who was present at Tuesday’s birth, and his wife said in a statement that they’re “ecstatic … “She is a little beauty and we couldn’t be prouder.

“Our immediate family were told the news right away and are all as overjoyed as we are at the early arrival of our little bundle of joy.”

A statement from the couple’s rep went on to say: “(Beatrice Milly) and mum are doing well.”

The baby is named after Mills’s mother Beatrice and McCartney’s aunt Milly.

According to the BBC, Heather’s father, Mark, 62, said he was delighted at the birth of his first grandchild. The elder Mills was said to have been estranged from his daughter, but he said he hoped the new baby might bring them together again.

The new grandfather said: “This is my first one and it is a grand time for me, and I love the new baby. I am very proud of my daughter and what she has achieved.”