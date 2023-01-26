Maya Rudolph's Super Bowl Is Going to Be Seriously Sweet

The comedian is "thrilled" to become an M&M'S spokesperson

By Staff Author
Published on January 26, 2023 11:41 AM

M&M'S is getting another M: Actress Maya Rudolph! According to a statement from M&M'S, the Disenchanted actress will step in for the brand's spokescandies, acting as the brand's "Chief of Fun," and "will use her comedic talents and captivating personality to help M&M'S build on its mission to create a world where everyone feels they belong." Learn more about her role with the brand ahead of their Super Bowl commercial.

Related Articles
Maya Rudolph's Super Bowl Ad M&M's
Maya Rudolph Is 'Thrilled' to Star in M&M's Super Bowl Ad as the Brand Announces She'll Replace 'Spokescandies'
New female-focused packaging for M&Ms
M&M's Reveals New Packaging with Only the Female M&M Characters
Doritos Teases Super Bowl Commercial Starring 'Mystery' Celebrity and Their New Sweet & Tangy BBQ Chips
Doritos Teases Super Bowl Ad Starring 'Surprise Celebrity' and New Sweet & Tangy BBQ Chips
Jerrod Carmichael attends the "Ramy" Premiere during the 2019 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Alamo Lamar A on March 9, 2019 in Austin, Texas.
All About Jerrod Carmichael, the Host of the 2023 Golden Globe Awards
Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph in Disney’s #Disenchanted
Maya Rudolph Thinks Her Family Is 'Going to Love' Her Role as a Villain in Disney's 'Disenchanted'
Maya Rudolph and Paul Thomas Anderson attend t the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Who Is Maya Rudolph's Partner? All About Paul Thomas Anderson
Prince William, Prince of Wales (Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Coningsby) tours the BAE Systems Typhoon Maintenance Facility during a visit to RAF Coningsby on November 18, 2022 in Coningsby, England.
Prince William Shares His First TikTok as Excitement Rises for Earthshot Prize Awards in U.S.
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, kate middleton
Kate Middleton and Prince William 'Delighted to Be Back in the U.S.' as They Touch Down in Boston
Tom Brady on the set of 80 For Brady from Paramount Pictures.
Jane Fonda, Sally Field, Lily Tomlin and Rita Moreno Root for Tom Brady in '80 for Brady' Trailer
Chris Rock Will Make History as First Artist to Perform Live on Netflix: 'An Unforgettable Moment'
Chris Rock Will Become First Person to Perform Live on Netflix with 2023 Comedy Special
Kevin Hart Sam's Club
Kevin Hart Brings the Laughs in 2022 Super Bowl Commercial for Sam's Club: 'We Had Fun' 
Times Square billboards of the "He Gets Us" campaign on Wednesday Mar. 16, 2022 in New York.
Christian Group Seeks to Promote Jesus Christ in a New Light with $100 Million Ad Campaign: 'He Gets Us'
rihanna
Rihanna to Headline 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show: 'Let's Go'
Zendaya Squarespace Commercial
Your Guide to Every Celeb-Studded Super Bowl Commercial Out There (So Far)
celebs in Super Bowl commercials
Best Super Bowl Commercials of 2022: Pete Davidson, Lindsay Lohan and More Star in Game Day Ads
E-Trade baby
E*Trade Baby Returns in New 2022 Super Bowl Commercial: 'I'll Get My Onesies'