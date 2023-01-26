Maya Rudolph's Super Bowl Is Going to Be Seriously Sweet

M&M'S is getting another M: Actress Maya Rudolph! According to a statement from M&M'S, the Disenchanted actress will step in for the brand's spokescandies, acting as the brand's "Chief of Fun," and "will use her comedic talents and captivating personality to help M&M'S build on its mission to create a world where everyone feels they belong." Learn more about her role with the brand ahead of their Super Bowl commercial.