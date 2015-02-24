Postal Service Announces Maya Angelou Forever Stamp

The U.S. Postal Service announced Monday that it would be issuing a new stamp commemorating poet Maya Angelou, who died last spring.

Following Angelou’s death last year, an informal campaign sprung up to get Angelou her own stamp, complete with a petition reading, in part, “Stamps have featured people for their notable accomplishments in the arts. They have included American heroes, but one is missing.”

“Maya Angelou inspired our nation through a life of advocacy and through her many contributions to the written and spoken word,” Postmaster General Megan J. Brennan said in a press statement. “Her wide-ranging achievements as a playwright, poet, memoirist, educator, and advocate for justice and equality enhanced our culture.”