Earth, Wind & Fire's Biggest Songs: A Look Back

Maurice White was a true musical genius, to say the least.

The seven-time Grammy Award winner will always be remembered for several top-charting hits with his band Earth, Wind & Fire, which sold over 90 million albums worldwide. Here is a look at some of the the band’s greatest performances of all time:

1: "Shining Star"

“Shining Star,” Earth, Wind & Fire’s first major hit, won the band its first ever Grammy Award in 1975 for best R&B vocal performance by a duo, group or chorus.

2: "Boogie Wonderland"

Disco classic “Boogie Wonderland” sold over one million copies and was certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America in May 1979. The hit, again, landed the group a Grammy Award that same year for best R&B instrumental performance.

3: "September"

Reaching number one on the Billboard U.S. Hot Soul Singles chart, “September” will forever stand the test of time, as it is still used in widely all throughout the entertainment industry, including movies, television and band covers.

The 74-year-old founding member of Earth, Wind & Fire suffered from Parkinson’s disease and died on Wednesday in his sleep at his Los Angeles home, his brother Verdine White confirmed.

“My brother, hero and best friend Maurice White passed away peacefully last night in his sleep,” Verdine wrote on his Facebook page.

He continues, “while the world has lost another great musician, visionary and legend, our family asks that our privacy is respected as we start what will be a very transition in our lives. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes.”