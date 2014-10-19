Matthew Morrison Marries Renee Puente
It sure was one gleeful moment when the actor popped the question to his longtime girlfriend last summer, but Matthew Morrison and Renee Puente must be grinning ear to ear after tying the knot.
The two were married Saturday evening in an intimate celebration in front of 50 family and friends on a private estate in Kihei on the island of Maui, Hawaii, the actor’s rep confirms exclusively to PEOPLE.
Morrison wore a custom Brooks Brothers tuxedo for the occasion, while the bride wore a one-of-a-kind Gustavo Cadile gown with shoes specially designed by Emmy London.
Of course a Glee wedding would be incomplete without musical performances. Pianist Chad Whidden played for the crowd and soloist Kiley Dean sang “Feels Like Home” as Puente walked down the aisle.
Later on in the evening, Puente put on a special hula performance for Morrison, and he then joined her in a couples version. The talented newlyweds ended their performances with a special duet together, singing Laura Benanti’s “Starry Eyed/Video Games.”
Kevin Covey Wedding and Events planned the affair, which featured food by Bev Gannon’s Celebrations Catering – including a special dessert station made up of Morrison and Puente’s favorite family recipes – and floral and décor by Inviting Occasion.
Photography was provided by Natalie Watson Photography and Watson Studios, and the videographer was Perryfield Films.
The Glee actor, 35, and the model, 31, have been dating since 2011. “An incredible night of LOVE @ejaf ball,” Morrison Tweeted in June of the engagement. “I’m going to marry my best friend! Happy day for me and @Renee_Puente.”