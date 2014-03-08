Matthew McConaughey's Mom Couldn't Be Prouder of Her 'Great Son'

The actor's father set an example for how to be a good husband and dad, Kay McCabe tells PEOPLE

Sure, Matthew McConaughey‘s mom is thrilled her son took home the Best Actor Oscar last Sunday. But in Kay McCabe’s book, McConaughey was already a winner.

“Matthew makes me proud because he is very humble and sincere and a very thoughtful person,” she tells PEOPLE. “He is just a great son.”

Not to mention a natural family man. As husband to Camila, 31, and father to their kids Levi, 5½, Vida, 4, and 15-month-old Livingston, Matthew, 44, couldn’t have had a better role model than his own dad, James, a gas-station owner who died in 1992, says Kay.

“I had no doubt when he decided to marry, which he took his time doing, that he would be a thoughtful, trustful husband,” says Kay, 82, a former schoolteacher. As for Matthew being a father, “Well, he was brought up seeing his dad show these traits, and setting a good example is always the best teacher,” Kay adds.

Director Richard Linklater isn’t surprised that fatherhood suits the actor.

“Matthew was always gearing up to be a great dad. He loved his dad so much, and he lost him early,” says Linklater, a close friend who directed McConaughey in his first movie, Dazed and Confused, and in The Newton Boys and Bernie. “I just always knew he’d be a really special father.”

And as long as they’re all together, adds Linklater, life is good for the McConaughey brood. “Those kids are living a pretty adventurous life right out of the gate,” he says. “The kids go where they go. They’re never going to be bored. It’s awesome!”